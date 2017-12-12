× Man sentenced for trafficking Heroin and Fentanyl in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, PA. — A Dauphin County jury has found Jaquise Thomas guilty of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance; Criminal Conspiracy; Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: False Identification to Law Enforcement Authorities; and Unlawful Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana. The charges stem from an incident earlier this year.

On February 6, 2017 at 4 AM, Officer Patrick Walsh from the Swatara Township Police was conducting a proactive foot patrol of the Howard Johnson Hotel on Eisenhower Boulevard.

He saw Mr. Thomas standing in the doorway of a room. As soon as Mr. Thomas saw Officer Walsh, he turned around and went back inside of his room. Officer Walsh approached the door and smelled burnt marijuana.

Officer Walsh conducted a search incident to a drug investigation. He recovered a small amount of marijuana, approximately 100 empty glassine baggies, a digital scale, small rubber bands, a straw with a scoop on the end, and a bag of rice. All of this paraphernalia was scattered throughout the room.

The co-defendant, Dnasia Peterson, was also present in the room. On her person, Sergeant Jeremy Barrick recovered 288 baggies of heroin and fentanyl (grouped into 29 bundles), as well as $352 in cash. Chief Detective John Goshert testified this amount of heroin and fentanyl has a street value of over $2000.

Sentencing is scheduled for 1/8/18 before Judge Richard A. Lewis. This is Thomas’ 3rd PWI conviction. The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Amy Schwarzl who credited the police for their proactive role in finding and seizing these drugs.

SOURCE: Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office