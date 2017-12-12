× Motorcycle rider wanted for crash that killed passenger

EAST PENNSBORO TWP., Cumberland County, PA. — A motorcycle rider is wanted by police for the deadly crash that killed his passenger. On May 30, 2017, at approximately 11:40 p.m., the East Pennsboro Township Police were requested to respond to Route 15 South at Route 581 for a motorcycle crash. The investigation revealed that a motorcycle was being operated by Keyshawn Ward Cooks at a high rate of speed in a southbound direction on Route 15. Cooks failed to stop for a steady red traffic signal and drove out and around traffic that was properly stopped waiting for the green light. The motorcycle impacted the front end of a vehicle lawfully turning left to enter the Route 581 Westbound ramp throwing his passenger, Tanya M. Collins, from the motorcycle. Collins was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Cooks only possessed a Class C (passenger vehicle) learner’s permit. The motorcycle was not registered, inspected, or insured. Cooks’ last known address is in Camp Hill, Lower Allen Township; however, he has left the area and is suspected to be in Indiana or Ohio. Anyone with information on Cooks whereabouts should contact the East Pennsboro Township Police at (717) 732-3633.

SOURCE: East Pennsboro Twp. Police