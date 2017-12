Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG,Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett had the chance to preview the new winter menu at Harvest Seasonal Grill and Wine Bar. On Sunday, at 11am Harvest will be holding a Breakfast with Santa. For more information, checkout Harvest Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/harvestseasonalgrillharrisburg/?ref=br_tf