Older residents have people with disabilities have until Jan. 2 to apply for property tax, rent rebates

HARRISBURG — Older adults and people with disabilities have until Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 to apply for rebates on property taxes and rent paid in 2017, Department of Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said in a press release Tuesday.

The rebates are available through Pennsylvania’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.

“The deadline was extended to ensure those who are eligible have ample time to apply for property tax and rent rebates,” Hassell said in the release. “If you know anyone who might qualify, encourage them to fill out an application so they can take advantage of the program.”

So far this year, more than 540,900 households have applied for rebates. As of early December, rebates totaling $259 million have been sent to homeowners and renters in Pennsylvania.

The deadline to apply for a rebate was initially June 30, 2017, but it was extended to give more time for claimants. Early next year the Department of Revenue will make application forms available for eligible older adults and people with disabilities to apply for rebates on property taxes and rent paid in 2017.

The maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates for qualifying homeowners can boost rebates to $975.

Applicants may obtain Property Tax/Rent Rebate claim forms (PA-1000) and related information online at www.revenue.pa.gov or by calling 1-888-222-9190. It’s free to apply for a rebate, and free filing help is available at hundreds of locations across the commonwealth, including at Department of Revenue district offices, local Area Agencies on Aging, senior community centers and state legislators’ offices.

To speed processing, claimants are reminded to provide all required income, property tax or rent information. Applications must be postmarked by Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The income limits are $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters. Half of Social Security income is excluded.