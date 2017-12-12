× Overturned tanker truck caused closure of right NB lane of Rt. 222 Tuesday morning

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An overturned tanker tractor trailer shut down the right lane of Rt. 222 northbound for more than eight hours Tuesday.

Ephrata Police were called to the scene around 12:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered the tractor trailer, which was hauling milk, had driven off the right side of the road, down an embankment and into a wooded area.

The driver, 32-year-old Zachary Schwabenbauer, told police that he fell asleep prior to driving off the roadway. He did not report any injuries.