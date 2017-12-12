× Petersburg man pleads guilty to harassment after having contact with coworker against her will

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old Petersburg man pleaded guilty to harassment Tuesday at a preliminary hearing related to an incident that occurred at an Upper Allen Township business on Sept. 19, Upper Allen police say.

Scott Dean Kurtz, of the 400 block of Locust Street, was accused of having indecent contact with a female coworker against her will. He was charged with indecent assault and harassment via summons, police say.

Kurtz pleaded guilty to the harassment charge at his preliminary hearing.