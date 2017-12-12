× Police investigating non-fatal shooting that occurred Sunday in McSherrystown

McSHERRYSTOWN, Adams County — State Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that injured an 18-year-old man Sunday night.

The shooting occurred on the 400 block of Main Street, police say. The victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, reported to the Hanover Hospital for treatment. Hospital staff then contacted McSherrystown Police, who eventually turned the case over to State Police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Gettysburg.