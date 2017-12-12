Police seek man who allegedly held employee at knifepoint during Steelton robbery

STEELTON, Pa. — Police are looking for a man who allegedly held an employee hostage with a knife during a robbery in Steelton.

Steelton Police responded to the Family Dollar Store in the 800 block of South Front Street on December 5.

The suspect, wearing a mask, entered the store around 7:36 p.m. and allegedly held an employee at knifepoint while another employee emptied the register, police say. An undisclosed amount of money was taken.

Police believe the suspect is the same individual from similar incidents in the areas of Harrisburg and Swatara Township.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Steelton Police Department at 717-939-9841 or Det. Troy Elhajj at telhajj@steeltonpa.com.