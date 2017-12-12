× Thefts from vending machines at Rockvale Square Outlets

EAST LAMPETER TWP., Lancaster County, PA — East Lampeter Township Police are investigating thefts from vending machines. Police responded to the Rockvale Square Outlets 35 S. Willowdale Dr. on December 7th, for thefts from vending machines. The investigation revealed that damage in excess of $800.00 had been done to four vending machines and an undetermined amount of money removed from the machines between 12/6/2017 and 12/7/2017. The investigation is ongoing.