Turning windy with rain and snow showers Tuesday; bitter cold settles in for Wednesday

MILD WITH RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS: A weak system passes through Tuesday, bringing rain and snow chances, along with a frigid burst of air in its wake. Temperatures this morning aren’t too bad for this time of year, with readings in the upper 20s to lower 30s. There are a few hit-or-miss snow showers. A spotty coating is possible in some spots early in the morning, but most do not see it. Winds pick up fast through the morning, and a few rain or snow showers are still possible throughout the day. Expect temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wind chill values feel like the 30s. Winds turn gustier, and temperatures plummet through the evening and the overnight. Expect plenty of lake effect clouds, and even some lake effect snow showers make into the region, especially west and northwest. Overnight low temperatures plummet into the middle teens to near 20 degrees. Wind chill values are in the single digits.

ARCTIC BURST: Wednesday is a bitterly cold day, with the brunt of this arctic blast situated over top of the region. Winds remain gusty, and lake effect flurries are likely. Temperatures only reach the 20s, and wind chill values are in the teens. Another quick moving wave approaches overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. It brings some snow showers or a brief period of light snow. Accumulations, if any, are minor, and they could range from a coating to a couple inches depending on the track. There’s another shot for snow showers or light snow on Friday. A system quickly develops and moves away of the coast, so there’s a small chance the area gets clipped. Afternoon temperatures reach the lower 30s both days.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend brings a small shift in the pattern, making for a milder stretch. Temperatures are near 40 degrees on Saturday under partly sunny skies. On Sunday, the next system approaches. It increases clouds after some morning sun. A few late day or evening showers are possible, mixing with some snow showers through the night as temperatures cool. Expect readings in the upper 30s to lower 40s. A few snow showers could linger into Monday, but the rest of the day should turn drier. Temperatures are in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Have a great Tuesday!