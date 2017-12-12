× UPDATE: Lancaster Twp. homicide/suicide

LANCASTER TWP., Lancaster County PA. — Manheim Township Police have released the names of the people involved in what they are calling a homicide/suicide. It happened between 8:00-8:22 p.m., on Monday, December 11, 2017, in the 400 block of Elmshire Drive in Lancaster Township. Police say it was a domestic-related Homicide Suicide. According to a press release, the firearm used during the course of this incident has been recovered and was lawfully-purchased. Police say it was not a random act of violence and there is no continued threat to the community. The victims have been identified as Reynol Maymi, 55, and Jacqueline Vera, 36, both of Lancaster, PA. Any person with information pertaining to this incident should call the Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or use our anonymous tip line at 717-569-2816.