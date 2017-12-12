West Hempfield Township Police Department welcomes new officer

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — The West Hempfield Township Police Department welcomed a new officer to the force on Dec. 5.

Officer Gabe Rimolo, a Union, NJ native who spent several years living in York County, is a veteran of both the Elkton and Baltimore City Police Departments. A graduate of the Baltimore City Police Department Training Academy, Rimolo recently moved back to Pennsylvania.

Rimolo will serve as a patrolman with the West Hempfield Township Police Department. He was joined by his wife and son at his swearing in ceremony.