York granted $1 million to clean up neighborhood eyesore

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Just in time for the holidays, York City gets a $1 million gift from the state.

The people who live in one York neighborhood say what the city will do with that money is long overdue.

A pile of bricks and debris is all that's left of the former Danskin clothing factory.

It doesn't look like much now, but eventually some people may be calling the site of the demolished factory, home.

It's a sight no one wants to see, just steps from their front door.

Neigjbor Nadene Thomas said "it puts your house down, makes it seem like you're living in a terrible neighborhood, but it's about time they clean it up."

Her wish soon will come true for Thomas and her neighbors. The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development granted the city $1 million to clean the site up.

"I think it's about time because it's been there a while now and it's awful, awful looking, and kids have to walk past, and all that stuff, and it's just terrible," Thomas said.

Neighbor LaTonya King said "that is quite a bit of money. I'm not sure exactly what they're doing there, the project that they're going to do, but that is a tremendous amount of money."

The remains of the former Danskin clothing factory in York is one of two so-called "brownsites" picked by the state Tuesday, to take advantage of the Industrial Sites Reuse Program.

"Since they tore the site down, you know, it's been an eyesore to the neighborhood, since they did that. The fact that they'd finally doing something about it, its a good thing," King said.

The site won't stay empty for long. Once it's cleared, the city of York has plans for a new development to rise from the rubble, with affordable housing for 56 families.

"I think it will be great for bringing other things into the community, and meeting new neighbors and things like that," King said.

"You don't want to put too much of a crowd, with a school right there, and generate all this traffic on top of it, but as long as they clean it up, and do something constructive, well, that's good," Thomas said.

King is glad to see redevelopment happening in other parts of York City, besides downtown.

"They have been doing a lot different projects down there, I believe expanding it in other areas is a great thing. There's a lot of properties in a lot of areas around the city that need a lot of this stuff done, so I I think it's a good thing," King said.