3 first responders honored in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa - Dauphin County Commissioners honored 3 first responders on Wednesday.

This year's recipients of the Craig Webb Memorial Award were Harrisburg Police Detective Kirk Aldrich, Life Lion EMS, EMT Terry Searlight and fallen Fire Lieutenant Dennis Devoe. Devoe was killed in a crash while responding to a deadly house fire in Harrisburg earlier this year.

"The family sees the lives that he touched and his commitment to the job and family that maybe he didn't talk about directly with them. It's really a great thing for a family to see, that they realize. Not that they didn't know, but they're able to more greatly understand the commitment that he had to public safety," said Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline.

The memorial award is named after Craig Webb, a longtime paramedic who died suddenly during the 2004 holiday season.