DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 34-year-old man was arrested by Susquehanna Township Police Wednesday following an alleged incident involving a juvenile.

Joshua Alan Brough is charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor.

Police say the incident occurred at a home in Susquehanna Township.

Brough is currently in Dauphin County Prison on $200,000 bail.