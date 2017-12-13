× Capital Region Water opens work on $700,000 sewer repair project in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Capital Region Water will begin a $700,000 project to repair aging and broken sewer mains and manholes at several locations in Harrisburg over the next month, the agency announced Wednesday.

“Every business, office and resident in Harrisburg relies on our sewer system every day,” said Marc Kurowski, Capital Region Water Board Chairman, in a press release announcing the work. “These proactive repairs will ensure reliable wastewater for the next several decades.”

The work is scheduled to begin on South 13th Street between Market and Howard Streets this week. The first project, which will add a new manhole and 18 feet of new sewer pipe, will last until early January.

Other projects involved include:

Cameron Street and Market Street: Spray on concrete liner, slip line 18-inch sewer pipe (Late December through the end of January)

Magnolia Street between Cameron and 12th Streets: New Manhole on Cameron Street, cured in place pipe lining (Early January through the end of January)

Derry Street between 13th and 14th Streets: New manhole, 13 feet of pipe, cured in place pipe lining (Mid-January through the end of January)

Fulton and Hamilton Streets: New manhole connection (Mid-January through the end of January)

While work on the projects is being done, there will be street closures, parking restrictions, construction noise, and temporary sewer service interruptions, the agency says. When the pipe replacement is complete, the road will be temporarily patched until final street restoration is completed in the spring of 2018.

The work will be done between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The projects will not require access to customers’ homes. Additional details for affected properties will be given in advance through door-to-door outreach. Capital Region Water will also have a representative on-site during construction work hours.

