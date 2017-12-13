Central Pa braces for cold weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- Central Pennsylvania is bracing for a blast of cold temperatures and potential snow on Wednesday. The Pennsylvania Department of Health is offering tips for residents to stay safe and healthy as winter weather approaches.

The Department of Health advises residents to make trips outside brief. They say it doesn't take long for cold temperatures to cause severe health problems, such as hypothermia or frost bite. In addition, dress for the cold in several layers including a coat, hat, gloves and a scarf.

During the cold weather, infants and older adults are more at risk. The Department of Health recommends making sure temperatures inside the home or building are warm to keep infants and older adults safe and healthy.

If you start to shiver outside, officials say that is a sign it is time to go inside because your body is losing heat.