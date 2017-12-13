Construction workers brave the cold, wind in York County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- The cold forced a number of workers inside, including some public works employees for the City of York.

For a number of others, the cold couldn't postpone the the day to day operations like some construction workers in part of York County.

Another day, another construction job.

“It’s the same business day after day, no matter if it’s snowing, raining, or it’s cold like this," said Rob Weaver of R&W Building & Remodeling Inc.

For these laborers, it doesn’t matter if it’s below freezing, the work has to be done, applying aluminum window siding to an old house in Windsor Township.

“With Christmas being so close, we just got to get it done to make some money for Christmas," said Weaver.

Except they say it’s not always easy, especially when you factor in the wind.

“You’ll be measuring the aluminum over here, and the next thing you know, the wind will catch it, and it will just slap you, crinkle up, and hit you in the head," said Derek Schaffer, a laborer.

For some of the men, a simple hoodie and gloves will do, but Schaffer says, "Nope. Not enough."

“I have a hoodie, Carhart coat, long johns, cotton socks, gloves, you name it," he said.

Workers say there’s one key way to stay warm.

“Just get outside and keep moving," said Dennis Smith, of TC Backer Construction.

“Yeah, you don’t want to sit down 'cause once it’s cold, and you sit down, you’re tired. You’re ready to go home," said Weaver.

And though it may be warm inside, workers say it’s easier to adjust to the cold than to go in and out and deal with the extreme temperature difference.

“You got to be careful you don’t get sick that way… you start sweating and then come right outside," explained Weaver.

The windchill may make the job more challenging, however, the men say it gives them something to look forward to.

“You got to do what you got to do," said Dennis Smith of TC Backer.

"Oh, going home, getting warm, getting something comfortable on, and eating!" laughed Weaver.

The construction workers weren't the only ones outside - companies like PP&L, Met Ed, and Comcast tell me the cold will not stop workers from getting the day to day work done.