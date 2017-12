× Coroner called to scene of shooting on Penn State-Beaver campus, WPXI has learned

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner has been called to the scene of a shooting at the Penn State-Beaver campus, according to Pittsburgh-based television station WPXI.

Authorities responded to the campus following a report of shots fired near an on-campus dining facility.

Penn State-Beaver campus is closed until further notice. There’s no threat at this time.