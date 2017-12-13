× Eagles’ Wentz has surgery to repair torn left ACL

PHILADELPHIA — Injured Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz underwent surgery on his torn left ACL Wednesday, according to ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen.

The surgery was performed by Dr. James Bradley. There is no further word on Wentz’s condition, but the normal projected recovery time for an ACL tear is 9-12 months, according to most estimates.

Wentz suffered the injury during last Sunday’s 43-35 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. He will miss the remainder of the season.

Backup Nick Foles will start under center for the Eagles when they face the New York Giants Sunday afternoon.