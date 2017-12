× Firefighters battle apartment fire in West Lampeter Twp

WEST LAMPETER TWP., Lancaster County, PA. — Firefighters were called the 2100 block of Willow St. Pike this afternoon. A small fire in an apartment there was quickly knocked down by firefighters. But the damage was enough to make the apartment uninhabitable. No one was home at the time. Red Cross was called and the fire marshal was brought in to help determine the cause of the fire. A neighbor reported the fire.