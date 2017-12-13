Frigid wind chills Wednesday, then snow showers and light snow tonight

ARCTIC BURST: An arctic blast has settled into the region, making for a frigid midweek. Wednesday is the coldest, with the brunt of this arctic blast situated over top of the region. Winds remain gusty, and lake effect flurries are likely, especially through the morning. Temperatures begin in the teens to near 20 degrees. Strong wind gusts make wind chill values feel like the single digits. The rest of the day doesn’t get much warmer. Temperatures only reach the 20s, and wind chill values are in the teens. Another quick moving wave approaches Wednesday evening into early Thursday. It brings some snow showers and a period of light snow. Accumulations, if any, are minor, and they range from a coating to a couple inches depending on the track. Lows aren’t as cold, falling into the lower to middle 20s. There’s another shot for snow showers on Friday. A system quickly develops and moves away from the coast, so there’s a small chance the area gets clipped. Afternoon temperatures reach the lower 30s both days.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend brings a shift in the pattern, making for a milder stretch. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 30s on Saturday under partly sunny skies. Sunday the next system approaches. It increases clouds after some morning sun. A few late day or evening showers are possible, mixing with some snow showers through the night as temperatures cool. Expect readings in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: A few snow showers could linger into Monday, but the rest of the day should turn drier with some breaks of sunshine. Temperatures are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday is drier with partly cloudy skies. Afternoon high temperatures reach the lower 40s.

Have a great Wednesday!