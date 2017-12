YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Today’s Furry Friend is Izzy, the cat!

Izzy is an orange tabby that is between 3 to 5 years old.

She was found as a stray at Isaac’s on Centerville Road and is spayed and healthy.

Izzy is very friendly, and a curious and outgoing cat.

Check Izzy out at the Centerville Pet Rescue and in the clip above.