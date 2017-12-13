× Hershey Bears visit Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital

HERSHEY – The Hershey Bears made a special off-ice visit to the Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital. The players spent time with the kids and their families to make decorations and spread some holiday cheer. It’s a day the players and patients look forward to and the Bears say the strength and courage of the kids leaves a lasting impression.

"Some of them have unbelievable struggles they are going through and to see how happy they are, it's very inspring to see," explained Bears goaltender Pheonix Copley. "It really puts into perspective that if you have a bad day on the ice and you come here and see how happy these kids are knowing they are dealing with a lot worse than a bad day on the ice, it's great to see and really inspiring."