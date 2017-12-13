× Lancaster corrections officer accused of providing contraband to inmates

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster corrections officer faces charges after he allegedly provided drugs to Lancaster County Prison inmates.

An investigation was launched after prison officials became aware of allegations that a corrections officer was bringing contraband into the facility.

The investigation, led by prison officials and Pennsylvania State Police, identified 33-year-old Konstantino Paliometros as the accused.

Undercover troopers then arranged an agreement with Paliometros to bring contraband into the prison and provide it to an inmate in exchange for money, the State Police report says.

Paliometros, who police say took steps to bring the items into the prison, was apprehended by troopers prior to entering the secure portions of the facility, the report adds.

The Lebanon resident is charged with providing contraband to inmates and criminal use of a communication facility.