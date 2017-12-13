× Man accused of having sexual intercourse with minor over 7-year period

HARRISBURG — A 21-year-old man is accused of having sexual intercourse with a minor over a seven-year period.

Khalil Ausberry is charged with indecent sexual intercourse – person less than 16 years old, statutory sexual assault, indecent sexual intercourse – with a child, rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault – persons less than 16, aggravated indecent assault – person less than 13 years old, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with minor – sexual offenses.

An investigation into Ausberry began on November 2 when the child disclosed the events to a parent.

Harrisburg Police say the sexual assaults began when the minor was 7 years old. Police add that it occurred at different locations in the city.