Man accused of kidnapping taken into custody in Howard County, Maryland

HARRISBURG — A 28-year-old man wanted on the charges of kidnapping and false imprisonment stemming from an incident in Harrisburg was taken into custody in Howard County, Maryland.

Harrisburg Police were notified Sunday that Antwan Richardson was apprehended in a stolen vehicle.

On December 5, Antwan Richardson allegedly forced an acquaintance into a privately-owned vehicle and transported the individual to another location, Harrisburg Police say. Richardson then abandoned the vehicle and left the victim, who suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Det. Jon Fustine at 717-255-3175 or Jfustine@Harrisburgpa.gov.