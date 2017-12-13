Man who fled from York County Drug Task Force faces drug, firearm offenses

YORK — A 21-year-old man with active warrants was arrested Tuesday by the York County Drug Task Force.

Officers observed Dysheem Jones sitting in a vehicle which was parked near the intersection of North Sherman Street and East Clarke Avenue in York City, the release states.

When they approached Jones, he fled on foot but was later detained a short distance away.

Officers found Jones to be in possession of a .40 caliber handgun and $3,300 cash.

Approximately 50 grams of heroin, codeine syrup and drug packaging paraphernalia was found during a search of the vehicle, the release adds.

Jones is charged with possession with the intent to deliver heroin, firearms offenses and drug possession charges.

He was committed to York County Prison.