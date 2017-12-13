MaryEllen’s Weather Kids with Kirra Hyder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. --Kirra Hyder is MaryEllen Pann FOX43's Weather Kid today! -Kirra is a 6th grader at York Suburban Middle School. She loves school and enjoys going everyday. She's currently on the distinguished honor roll. She is in band, chorus and involved with the spelling bee. She plays soccer for PA Classics academy team U13 in Lancaster. Other then soccer her interests are reading, sewing and anything to do with Pandas. Her goal is to go to Penn State Main to play soccer and study to be a lawyer. She wants to be a lawyer because she likes to argue and does a good job of it. Her biggest role model and best friend is her older sister Richanda. She really misses her while shes away at college at IUP.

Want to become one of MaryEllen's Weather Kids?

Enter here -> http://fox43.com/WeatherKids-Entry (Must be in grades 5-12. See the entry page for more details.)