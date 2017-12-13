× New York Yankees acquire OF Giancarlo Stanton from Miami Marlins

NEW YORK– The MLB offseason is in full swing, and the Bronx Bombers have made a big splash.

The New York Yankees have finalized a trade to acquire OF Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins for 2B Starlin Castro and prospects.

Stanton, 28, has 10 years and $295 million left on his deal, and the Marlins will send the Yankees $30 million if Stanton does not opt out of his deal after the 2020 season.

Stanton is fresh off an NL MVP award, after hitting . 281 with 59 home runs and 132 RBIs with the Marlins in 2017.

He will pair with Yankees’ OF Aaron Judge, who won the AL Rookie of the Year award after hitting 52 home runs, to create a formidable middle of the order.

There are multiple reports that Castro, 27, will never suit up with the Marlins, as he is on the trade block.

The prospects the Marlins’ acquired are 17-year-old INF Jose Devers and 21-year-old P Jorge Guzman.

Devers hit .245 in his first year of professional ball, while Guzman comes highly regarded as a starting pitcher with strikeout potential.