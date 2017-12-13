× Orioles reportedly shopping Manny Machado at Winter Meetings

BALTIMORE– The Baltimore Orioles are reportedly shopping 3B/SS Manny Machado at Baseball’s Winter Meetings this week.

Machado, 25, has one year left on his contract before he is eligible for free agency in the 2018 off season.

It appears that the Orioles are trying to be proactive, and taking offers for Machado in the case that they won’t be able to afford his contract demands after next season.

Machado is a valuable commodity, as he is just entering his prime years and is coming off a sub-par year by his standards, hitting .259 with 33 home runs and 95 RBIs.

Over the past three seasons, Machado has averaged a line of hitting .280 with 35 home runs and 92 RBIs.

Obviously, several teams are interested in acquiring Machado, with teams like the Phillies, Yankees, White Sox and Cardinals among those rumored to be interested.

Reportedly, an acquiring team would be given a 72-hour window to negotiate an extension with Machado before acquiring him.