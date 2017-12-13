PA native Mister Rogers to appear on USPS stamp in 2018

Fred Rogers, of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” will be honored in 2018 with a United States Postal Service stamp.

Alongside the Pennsylvania native sits hand puppet King Friday XIII, a monarch of the neighborhood.

“Fred Rogers was known as a beloved television neighbor to generations of children,” a postal service release stated. “His groundbreaking public television series Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood inspired and educated young viewers with warmth, sensitivity and honesty.”

The hit children show debuted in February 1968. Its final episode was in August 2001.

Rogers died two years after the show’s conclusion.

Other iconic figures that will be on a stamp next year include performer and civil rights activist Lena Horne, Sally Ride, America’s first woman in space, and John Lennon, a founding member of the Beatles, according to the release.