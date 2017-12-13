× Phillies bolster bullpen, sign Neshek, Hunter to two-year deals

PHILADELPHIA– Baseball’s Winter Meetings are winding down, but the Philadelphia Phillies are making the most of their time there.

The team aimed to bolster it’s bullpen in order to take pressure off its young starting rotation, and has done just that by adding two relievers.

The Phillies brought back 2017 All-Star reliever Pat Neshek on a two-year deal, and added reliever Tommy Hunter on a two-year pact.

Neshek, 37, had a 1.12 ERA in 40 innings with the Phillies before being traded to the Colorado Rockies in July. At the time, Neshek had reportedly said he wouldn’t mind returning to the Phillies in the off season, and now, he has done just that.

Neshek’s deal is reported to be worth $16 million, with a club option for the second season.

Hunter, 31, has been one of the more durable and consistent relievers in baseball the past four years. Last year with the Tampa Bay Rays, Hunter had a 2.61 ERA in nearly 59 innings.

Hunter’s deal is reported to be worth $18 million.