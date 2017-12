HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police have identified the man who allegedly robbed two banks in Harrisburg.

Victor Bair Jr., 47, faces two counts of robbery.

Harrisburg Police say Bair robbed a Fulton Bank on Monday at 2:46 p.m. and most recently, Wednesday at 10:05 a.m.

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to contact Det. Richard Gibney at 717-255-3162 or Rgibney@HarrisburgPA.gov, or Sgt. Kyle Gautsch at 717-255-3170 or Kgautsch@HarrisburgPA.gov.