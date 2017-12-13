× Police investigating theft in which man posed as police officer, received nearly $4,000 in money orders, gift cards

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a theft in which a a man posed as a police officer and demanded money.

On December 12, the elderly victim was contacted by a man who identified himself as a Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy.

The man told the victim that they needed to send money orders and gift cards to avoid criminal prosecution.

The victim proceeded to send nearly $4,000 in Green Dot MoneyPak cards to the actor(s).

State Police are investigating the incident, and are urging the public to be cautious when asked to pay bills with gift cards or money transfers, as it may be a scam.