Police seek male suspect in Dollar General robbery

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery in Paxtang Borough.

The robbery occurred on Monday around 7:55 p.m. at Dollar General on South 29th Street.

The suspect, described as a young black male wearing all black, had a knife. This is the same description reported in several other recent armed robberies that have occurred in Steelton and Harrisburg, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swatara Police Department Cpl. Timothy Shatto at 717-564-2550 or by email tshatto@swatarapolice.org.