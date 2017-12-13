× Reading dad leaves child on sidewalk in a car seat, police say

READING — A Reading dad is charged with endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly leaving his son sitting on a sidewalk in a baby carrier after forgetting to put him in the car, according to a report on Pennlive.com.

Patrick Jason Rossi, 42, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, which occurred on Nov. 16, according to Reading police.

Rossi was loading items into a vehicle at his home on the 1100 block of Perkiomen Avenue and forgot about the baby, he told police later.

The temperature was about 48 degrees at the time, police say. Officers were summoned to the scene by neighbors, and put the baby in a warm patrol car while they canvassed the neighborhood looking for the child’s parents.

Rossi returned about a half-hour later, police say. He was under the influence of alcohol, according to police. He allegedly admitted he forgot the baby on the sidewalk, and did not realize his error until he arrived as his destination in Temple.

An arrest warrant for Rossi was issued on Dec. 8. He turned himself in to police Monday. He was released on $10,000 bail, and the child was put in custody of Berks County Children & Youth Services.