Roy Moore won’t concede

Republican Roy Moore did not concede to Democrat Doug Jones in the US Senate race as he addressed supporters Tuesday in Montgomery, Alabama — even after CNN and other networks projected Jones the winner, Jones declared victory and President Donald Trump congratulated Moore’s Democratic opponent.

Read Moore’s full speech:

Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. You know, I really want to thank you for coming tonight and realize when the vote is this close, that it’s not over. And we still got to go by the rules about this recount provision, and Secretary of State has explained it to us and we’re expecting that the press will go up there and talk to them to find out what the situation is. But we also know that God is always in control.

You know, part of the thing — part of the problem with this campaign is we’ve been painted in an unfavorable and unfaithful light. We’ve been put in a hole, if you will. And it reminds me of a passage in Psalms 40. I waited patiently for the Lord, that’s what you got to do. He inclined to me, heard my cry, brought us up out of a horrible pit, out of slimy clay and set me feet on the rock and established my goings and put a new song in our mouth. Praise to our God. Many shall see it and hear it and shall be moved by that, if you will.

And that’s what we’ve got to do, is wait on God and let this process play out.

I know it’s late. We can’t wait and have everybody wait until after 11. But the votes are still coming in, and we’re looking at that. May God bless you as you go on, give you safe journey, and thank you for coming tonight. It’s not over and it’s going to take some time. Thank you.

Thank you, thank you. Let’s go home, we’ll take it on tomorrow.