YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Some police officers from the West York Borough Police Department helped spread some holiday cheer on Tuesday.

The officers took part in the "Shop With a Cop" program that was started 11 years ago in by officer Linda Diaz in West York.

The program helps children pick out some toys, and officers stopped by the Target store in West Manchester Township for the event.

