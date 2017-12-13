× State Police Troop H to step up DUI enforcement during ‘Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over’ campaign

HARRISBURG — State Police Troop H is joining 10,000 law enforcement agencies in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign, which runs today through New Year’s Eve.

Troopers will participate in ramped-up DUI patrols and checkpoints to identify and arrest impaired drivers. The goal is to ensure everyone on the road makes it to their destinations safely.

In addition, certified drug recognition experts — troopers who have received specialized training to distinguish the signs of impairment caused by controlled substances — will be on the lookout for drivers under the influence of something stronger than alcohol.

Troop H covers Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Perry and York Counties.

According to the NHTSA, there were 37,461 people killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2016. Of those fatalities, 28 percent involved a driver whose blood alcohol concentration was over the legal limit of .08.

Last year, Troop H handled 156 DUI investigations during the same campaign. There were 16 in Adams County, 33 in Cumberland County, 21 in Dauphin County, 44 in Franklin County, and six each in Perry and York Counties. Of the 156 investigations, 38 involved crashes, one of which was fatal.