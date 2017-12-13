× Talmage man facing charges after allegedly assaulting, strangling girlfriend

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Talmage man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting and choking a woman during an altercation.

Jack Marks, 28, is facing strangulation, simple assault, and harassment charges for the incident.

On December 12 at approximately 7:05 p.m., police were dispatched to a domestic incident in the 900 block of West Main Street in Earl Township.

Police arrived to find a female victim who said that she had been assaulted and choked by her boyfriend during the altercation. She had minor injuries due to the incident.

Police were able to locate Marks at a residence and took him into custody.

It was found that Marks had a warrant for an unrelated charge through another department.

Now, Marks will face charges.