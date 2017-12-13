Tracking light snow this evening into early morning Thursday, then quiet and continued cold

COLD WITH LIGHT SNOW

Winds are not as strong this evening, although, wind chill values are still in the teens. Another fast moving clipper swings in, spreading light snow, across the area this evening into early Thursday. A period of light snow overnight may result in minor accumulations. They range from a coating to a couple of inches

depending on track. Snow amounts closer to 2 inches are likely north of Harrisburg, with more of a coating closer to the Maryland state line. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for counties in purple. This is where there is the best chance for accumulations of 2″ of snow or more. Other than a few flurries, the rest of the day is quiet but continues cold in the lower 30s. The breeze kicks in and wind chills are expected in the 20s. The progressive pattern of fast moving clippers continues with another weaker system skirting by north of the area Friday. A few flurries or light snow showers can’t be ruled out. otherwise, the day is quiet but cold in the lower 30s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

A pattern change into the weekend brings in somewhat milder air. Saturday is partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s. Temperatures are closer to 40 degrees Sunday , however, the next system is approaching increasing cloud cover during the day. An evening rain shower can’t be ruled out. As temperatures drop, wet snow may mix in too.

NEXT WEEK

Spotty rain showers with a wet snow continues for Monday. Temperatures hover near 40 degrees under mainly cloudy skies. A few spotty showers are possible with the next system quickly approaching Tuesday. Temperatures remain mild in the lower 40s. It’s quiet and dry with cooler readings Wednesday.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist