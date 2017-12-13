× Trump’s upcoming tax reform remarks will include the story of a Lancaster County family

WASHINGTON, D.C. — When president Donald Trump makes his closing argument for tax reform at a White House event Wednesday afternoon, a Lancaster County family will be watching from the audience.

Bryant and Ashley Glick, of New Holland, will attend the event along with their children Adelaide, 3, and Emerson, 2, according to the White House Media Affairs Office.

Glick was born in Peru and adopted by a Lancaster family when he was 18 months old. He is now a general director with Lancaster Parts and Equipment, a manufacturing, retail and service center that makes parts for John Deere and New Holland Farming equipment.

Ashley Glick works as a front office supervisor with New Holland Family Medicine.

In his speech, Trump will include stories and specific tax situations for the Glick family, along with four other families, the Media Affairs Office says. The remarks will highlight what the tax cut and reform package will mean for those families and others like them across the country.