Two York teens facing charges after attacking, cutting victim

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Two teens are facing charges after allegedly attacking and cutting a girl.

Nubia Cernas, 17, and Olijah Lowe, 17, are facing aggravated assault and burglary among other related charges.

On December 6 at approximately 9:55 p.m., police were dispatched a home in the 200 block of Penn St. for a reported assault.

While police were en route, they were advised by count control that two teenage Hispanic girls had allegedly attacked a girl with a knife and left her wounded.

Upon arrival, police found the victim with her shirt covered in blood and a large laceration on her abdomen.

The victim told police that she had been having issues with Cernas and Lowe for some time. That day, the victim was harassed by the duo at school, and the harassment continued via text messages after school was over.

Around 9:45 p.m., the victim received a text from Lowe and Cernas stating that they were “here.”

The victim opened her front door half way before seeing Lowe and Cernas on the front porch. The pair forced the door open the rest of the way, and entered the residence.

Allegedly, Lowe immediately began attacking the victim, punching her in the face. At that time, Cernas cut the victim with a box cutter, which caused the laceration on the victim’s abdomen.

During the attack, Cerna’s box cutter blade broke off.

The victim’s family was present in the home during the attack, and the victim’s brother tackled Cernas to the ground and held her there.

At that time, Lowe allegedly grabbed the victim and pulled her outside onto the sidewalk and slammed the victim’s head against the concrete several times before kicking her in the face.

The victim’s brother went outside to check on his sister, at which time Lowe, Cernas and two unknown African American males who had accompanied the duo fled.

Police say that at least four different family members witnessed the attack.

The victim was transported to York Hospital for treatment, but there is no word on her condition.

She was able to show police Lowe and Cerna’s Facebook profiles.

While monitoring the profiles, police found that Cernas posted “attempted homicide MY F***ING ASSS WERE INNOCENT OKAY.”

An account with the name “Olijahh Nicolee” responded to the post “I’m innocent *in my Blac youngsta voice*.”

Cernas replied to that comment, “If we go down we gon beat that case sh*t lite Fr.”

Lowe replied to that comment, “gang gang gang.”

Now, the duo are facing charges.