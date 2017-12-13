YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- The York County Corvette Club donated more than $5,000 worth of toys to the Toys for Tots Foundation Wednesday night at the Great American Saloon in York Township.
York County Corvette Club hosts third annual Toys for Tots event
