84-year-old woman dies after being struck by van in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — An 84-year-old woman was killed Wednesday after being struck by a van in North Cornwall Township.

North Cornwall Township Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Colebrook Road at 5:45 p.m.

According to police, a van driven by Nykolle Ortiz struck Kathleen Roof within the northbound lane of travel on Colebrook Road. She remained at the scene.

Roof, who was hit near her home, was pronounced dead shortly after, police say.

The Lebanon County Accident Reconstruction team responded and is assisting with the investigation.