Central Pennsylvania Food Bank collects donations for the holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is collecting donations to help thousands of families in need this holiday season.

Executive Director, Joe Arthur, says every dollar donated helps provide 6 meals. Donations can help provide healthy means to kids and adults who may otherwise go without a good meal during the holiday season. Arthur says they need non-perishable items and they also accept monetary donations.

Every year, the Central PA Food Bank provides millions of meals to pantries, shelters and soup kitchens.

Monetary donations can be dropped off at the food bank at 3908 Corey Road, Harrisburg or made online at www.centralpafoodbank.org.