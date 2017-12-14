Christmas Day shooting suspect arrested in York

YORK — A man wanted for allegedly pistol-whipping and shooting the victim on Christmas Day last year was arrested Wednesday in York City.

Axel Omar Pena-Reyes, 23, was taken into custody following a search warrant of an apartment in the 1600 block of Lafayette Street.

Pena-Reyes, who had several felony warrants out for his arrest, fled the apartment through a window and ran across the rooftop before dropping to the ground. He was quickly apprehended.

During the Christmas Day shooting, Pena-Reyes allegedly shot the husband of his child’s mother.

According to court documents, police were dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of Fireside Road for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Jose Alicia-Arroyo, inside with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper right leg. While waiting for an ambulance, the victim told an officer that his “wife’s baby daddy” is the one who shot him, court documents state.

On January 5, officers spoke with the victim at York Hospital. Alicia-Arroyo told them that his wife called her brother, Jose Torres, to pick her up and take her to the hospital as she was having stomach pain. Approximately 20 minutes later, Torres — driving a blue Mitsubishi — and Pena-Reyes arrived and knocked on the door. Court documents say the victim opened up the door and was struck in the head with a gun held by Pena-Reyes. Alicia-Arroyo attempted to close the door but before it could get fully closed, Pena-Reyes fired his weapon through the opening, court documents add.

Pena-Reyes faces a charge of aggravated assault from the 2016 incident. He is also charged with three counts of possession with the intent to deliver — officers found cocaine, heroin and marijuana packaged for sale in the apartment that was searched Wednesday.