Coming up on FOX43 News At Ten: Local reaction to Net Neutrality vote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Federal Communications Commission voted (3-2) Thursday to approve a plan to repeal Obama-era net neutrality protections.

Around 10:03 p.m., you'll hear from a technical expert explaining what net neutrality is and what happens from here. Also, we get reaction from those that were for and against the protections.

That's all coming up on FOX43 News At Ten.

The latest: http://fox43.com/2017/12/14/president-trumps-fcc-votes-to-repeal-net-neutrality/

Watch live: http://fox43.com/on-air/live-streaming/