DiNardo, Kratz plead not guilty in murder of four men on family’s farm

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. — Two cousins accused of killing four men in mid-July on the family’s farm pleaded not guilty Thursday, according to FOX 29 in Philadelphia.

Cosmo DiNardo and Sean Kratz, both 20, are facing multiple charges, including several counts each of homicide, robbery, abuse of a corpse and conspiracy in connection to the deaths of Jimi Patrick, 19; Dean Finocchiaro, 19; Thomas Meo, 21; and Mark Sturgis, 22, who went missing within miles of each other in Bucks County.

DiNardo is charged in the deaths of all four men, while Kratz is charged in only three of the murders.

The bodies of the four men were discovered by police after several days of digging on the farm owned by DiNardo’s property. Finocchiaro, Meo, and Sturgis were found together in a shared grave, while the remains of Patrick were discovered buried some distance away.